Matthews International Capital Management Cut Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Position by $628,000; Financial Advantage Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16 million, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 686,194 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 04/04/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 223 EUROS; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms HSBC Bank Oman at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 18/04/2018 – KUMBA IRON ORE KIOJ.J : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 185 RAND FROM 165 RAND; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Asigna Calificaciones A 2 Nuevos Fondos De Renta Fija De Hsbc Administradora De Inversiones S.A.Sgfci; 11/04/2018 – Inflation Based on Expectations, Not Fluctuations: HSBC’s Logan (Video); 20/04/2018 – HSBC to stop financing most new coal plants, oil sands, arctic drilling; 25/04/2018 – RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL CO SJSC 2380.SE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 23 RIYALS FROM 22 RIYALS; RATING REDUCE; 04/04/2018 – HSBC Mulls Exiting More Countries, Merging Asset Management Arm -Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK – ANNOUNCES THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN RELATION TO ITS PROPOSED MERGER WITH THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK (SABB); 04/04/2018 – HSBC SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STRATEGIC REVIEW

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 55,923 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.54 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 281,334 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 24,163 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 93,336 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Catalyst Advsrs Limited holds 0.01% or 11,500 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 201,580 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 102,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 167 are owned by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. Quantbot LP has 3,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated reported 40,661 shares stake. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc reported 166,862 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 75,500 shares to 410,979 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,800 shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).