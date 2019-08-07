Matthews International Capital Management Cut Its Baidu (BIDU) Position by $8.77 Million; Stock Value Declined; Ami Asset Management Has Lowered Its Logmein Com (LOGM) Stake by $2.71 Million; Share Price Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 53,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58 million, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $99.33. About 3.26M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc Com (LOGM) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 33,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 118,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, down from 152,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Logmein Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.45. About 282,393 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 75,500 shares to 410,979 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 383,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petiq by 64,577 shares to 437,570 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (NASDAQ:LGND) by 18,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Asgn Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 12,400 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 8,956 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 380,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Indaba Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 308,300 shares or 5.04% of its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Group LP accumulated 1.78M shares. Aperio Gru owns 37,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Prns Inc stated it has 1.34M shares. Services Automobile Association reported 8,216 shares. Bluestein R H And Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 3,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 44,803 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Axa stated it has 13,900 shares. Hbk LP accumulated 0.21% or 200,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.37M for 16.94 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.