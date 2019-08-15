Matthews International Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Sina (SINA); Boys Arnold & Co Holds Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 199,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 146,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 589,015 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 32,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 16.29M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 27/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 2018 Investor Day; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Wren Doesn’t See 3% 10-Year as Line in Sand (Video); 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S 401(K) PRACTICES PROBED BY LABOR DEPARTMENT – WSJ, CITING

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 56,900 shares to 332,800 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 78,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,400 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Invesco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 3,222 were accumulated by Huntington Comml Bank. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp stated it has 129,103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 22,031 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.01% or 2.27 million shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 0.7% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Aristotle Fund LP owns 16.63% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 56,000 shares. Carroll Finance Associate owns 46 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 113,032 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q1 Earnings Preview For SINA – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: SINA (SINA) – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UPS buys stake in TuSimple, testing self-driving trucks in Arizona – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Wells Fargoâ€™s stock falls after another disappointing outlook, hawkish rate view – MarketWatch” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Inc reported 0.39% stake. Altfest L J & reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Iowa-based Btc Cap has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kemnay Advisory Services owns 21,178 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Capital Invest Counsel stated it has 43,939 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Com owns 3,767 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Magnetar Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Farmers Tru Co has 0.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 22,917 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.91% or 152,460 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Midas Mgmt Corporation invested in 45,000 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Nexus Invest Mgmt reported 23,200 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Lc has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 161,804 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,844 shares to 51,808 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,469 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).