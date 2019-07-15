Matthews International Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Yy (YY); As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Trimmed Its Position

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 99.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71 million, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 263,810 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $147.96. About 72,644 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $122.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 214,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $225.23M for 8.60 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Thomas W has invested 1.11% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 60,455 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Advisory Net Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 15,086 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Rampart Management Com Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,177 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 71 shares. 10,966 are held by Twin Tree Management Lp. Oppenheimer Asset has 2,570 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Washington has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,640 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.3% or 14,908 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 4,336 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 19,972 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Leuthold Group Ltd holds 0.44% or 18,804 shares.

