Matthews International Capital Management Boosted Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); As Kennametal (KMT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lifted Holding

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 817,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538.05M, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $177.87. About 7.73 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (KMT) by 82.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 47,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 105,564 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 154,134 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kennametal India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 163.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 79.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65, SAW $2.40 TO $2.70; 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd; 06/03/2018 Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q EPS 61c

