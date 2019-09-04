Matthews International Capital Management Boosted China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position; Sterling Investment Management Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $790,894

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 14,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 712,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.83M, up from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 662,435 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 78,600 shares to 86,400 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.52 billion for 15.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Mgmt Company reported 16,734 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corp La holds 11,367 shares. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn holds 1.35% or 49,843 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh reported 1,142 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 0.17% or 2,940 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 341,659 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Com holds 15,500 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 9,622 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. 248,655 are owned by Comerica Comml Bank. Omers Administration accumulated 4,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baltimore reported 1.35% stake. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 2.14% or 151,139 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Ins holds 220,081 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Company, a Florida-based fund reported 11,430 shares. Viking Invsts Lp has invested 5.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares to 57,034 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).