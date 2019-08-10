Matthews International Capital Management Boosted By $1.07 Million Its 51Job (JOBS) Position; Rr Partners LP Cut By $1.81 Million Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding

Rr Partners Lp decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp sold 19,100 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 913,922 shares with $86.98M value, down from 933,022 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $45.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased 51Job Inc (JOBS) stake by 10.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthews International Capital Management Llc acquired 13,900 shares as 51Job Inc (JOBS)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 149,500 shares with $11.64M value, up from 135,600 last quarter. 51Job Inc now has $3.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.46% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.75. About 378,857 shares traded or 49.57% up from the average. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.)

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp holds 457,600 shares. Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has 1.67% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 62,108 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. United Fire Group invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tradition Capital Lc invested in 0.99% or 38,195 shares. Fjarde Ap has 147,254 shares. 101,967 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc has 65,261 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Bridgewater LP holds 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 239,410 shares. D E Shaw And Company invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 49,289 are owned by Stanley. 121,997 were reported by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Inc reported 0.08% stake. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tower Bridge holds 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 11,644 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E also bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $106 target in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25.