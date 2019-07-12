Matthew Rankin an Insider in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY), Paid for 9 Shares of the Company; Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tourmaline Oil had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Scotia Capital maintained Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Raymond James. See Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Plc stated it has 5,046 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 6,312 shares. Clean Yield holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 350 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 10,070 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 5,916 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 22,711 shares. American Group Inc owns 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 6,611 shares. Moreover, Pacific Global Invest Communication has 0.06% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 10,540 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. West Coast Financial Lc has 71,880 shares. 12,602 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 400 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0% or 36,270 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

The shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Matthew Rankin, has just bought – 9 shares of the corporation he’s leading and managing – coming to an aggregate investment of $485 US Dollars (this based on avg. share price of $53.9). It seems he is very active lately as in the last 30 days, he quietly acquired additional 80 shares of the company, worth $4,216 USD. Matthew made this purchase on July 12, 2019. The document is accessible for free here at the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission website. Matthew Rankin today owns 23,445 shares or 0.14% of the Company’s total market capitalization.

The stock increased 2.41% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 38,961 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1458 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.51 million activity. Matthew M Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees for Mary M. Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007 bought $193 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Thursday, March 21. Shares for $6,124 were bought by Trust dated 1/1/1977 – PNC Bank & Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. as Co-Trustees & Clara L.T. Rankin – fbo Clara L.T. Rankin on Wednesday, March 27. $4,288 worth of stock was bought by RANKIN CLARA L T on Tuesday, April 9. Seelbach Isabelle had bought 1 shares worth $65 on Wednesday, April 3. On Monday, March 11 Rankin William A bought $390 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 6 shares. The insider RANKIN JAMES T bought $917. On Friday, March 1 the insider Rankin Lauran bought $455.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $4.59 billion. The firm has interests in the properties located in Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio.

More recent Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tourmaline Oil Corp.’s (TSE:TOU) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.