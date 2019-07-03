Matthew M. Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees For William Alexander Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007 Insider of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Just Bought Shares In It; Par Capital Management Has Cut By $97.77 Million Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake

Par Capital Management Inc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 62.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc sold 3.62 million shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 3.77%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 2.19M shares with $60.03M value, down from 5.82M last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $3.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 743,618 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 31,170 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,774 are held by Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Secs invested in 0% or 1,899 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 15,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Lc invested in 23,187 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication accumulated 17 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 3,321 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Keybank National Association Oh has 15,835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company invested in 5,046 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 60,010 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 129,753 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1256 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17.05 million activity. The insider SEELBACH CHLOE R bought 42 shares worth $2,692. Shares for $195 were bought by Williams Margo J.V. On Monday, March 11 Vested Trust for Margaret Pollard Rankin bought $390 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 6 shares. $450 worth of stock was bought by Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Thomas Wilson Seelbach on Monday, March 18. Trust for Children of Julia Kuipers fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers had bought 1 shares worth $65. 2 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $107 were bought by Rankin William A. 321 shares were bought by RANKIN CHLOE O, worth $20,855.

Matthew M. Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees For William Alexander Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007 – a famous insider in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc – made a purchase of 2 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, with market value of roughly U.S Dollars 108 based on an average price-per-share of U.S Dollars 54.0. The deal was revealed in a document that was filed with the Washington-based Security and Exchange Commission on July 03, 2019, which is available for access here. Matthew M. Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees For William Alexander Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007 now owns 2,901 shares or 0.02% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s market cap.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 104,012 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce owns 513 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 7.34M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 73,078 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 16,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 665,787 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 20,943 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 36,169 shares. Blue Harbour Grp Inc LP has 1.72% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1.08M shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $53.46 million for 14.53 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Gaming had 9 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) rating on Monday, March 4. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The stock of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The stock of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Friday, February 22 report.

