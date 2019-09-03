Matthew Hirsch, UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH)’s insider Bought 780 Shares; Generac Holdings (GNRC) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 114 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 109 sold and decreased their positions in Generac Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 56.33 million shares, down from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Generac Holdings Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 87 Increased: 86 New Position: 28.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $234,001 activity. HIRSCH MATTHEW I bought $15,003 worth of stock. $996 worth of stock was bought by QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR on Monday, July 15. Mitchell William Edward bought $2,999 worth of stock or 258 shares. MITCHELL JAMES E also bought $200,005 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on Friday, March 15.

The director of Umh Properties Inc and company’s insider Matthew Hirsch made a purchase of 780 shares of the ‘s company based on the price of stock which is $12.8 for a share. The transaction’s shares approx. $10,007 U.S Dollars. He also obtained 1,613 shares with a market value $20,005 USD in the last month. Today, Matthew Hirsch has in hand a total of 26,251 shares or 0.06% of Umh Properties Inc’s market cap (total dollar market value of all company’s outstanding shares). The acquisition was dated 03-09-2019 and was made public in a report filed with the SEC. The report is at your disposal here.

Analysts await UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UMH’s profit will be $7.28 million for 17.82 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by UMH Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold UMH Properties, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Inc Public Llc has 6,547 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp owns 4,350 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 52,077 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) or 21,776 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 11,081 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). 85,584 are held by Ajo Lp. Barclays Pcl stated it has 9,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). 65,884 are owned by Pecaut &. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Crestwood Gru Limited Liability holds 13,896 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 29,064 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18

UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $518.73 million. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It currently has negative earnings. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $79.13 million for 14.31 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.35% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.82. About 386,849 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.53 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 18.27 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 3.78% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. for 159,925 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 243,200 shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. has 3.1% invested in the company for 5.53 million shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 3.07% in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 417,486 shares.