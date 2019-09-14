Matthew 25 Management Trimmed Its Cummins (CMI) Position by $3.33 Million; Hap Trading Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 85,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 241,057 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.14 million, up from 155,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 60.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 909,032 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 10.75 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

