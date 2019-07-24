Matthew 25 Management Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Cut by $4.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Market Value Rose While Stevens Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $9.97 Million

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72 million, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 9.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent; 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 72.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 73,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,018 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 101,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $120.97. About 3.26 million shares traded or 127.12% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 144,000 shares to 404,000 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,250 were reported by Wilkins Counsel Incorporated. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.92% or 218,686 shares in its portfolio. Axa has invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). King Luther Management invested in 2.29M shares. Truepoint holds 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,378 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz owns 0.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,007 shares. Massachusetts-based Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 43,872 were accumulated by Roundview Ltd Liability Com. Aimz Llc holds 0.17% or 2,402 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability has 0.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lifeplan Finance Gru reported 0.34% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 23.17 million shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 15,018 shares. Boyar Asset Management holds 5.03% or 66,112 shares in its portfolio. 49,073 were accumulated by Fulton Natl Bank Na.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 8,279 shares to 231,145 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 36,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 15,282 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 13,885 shares. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 45,000 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability accumulated 2,672 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com, Japan-based fund reported 8,065 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 21,027 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 50 shares. First Interstate Bank reported 15 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 12,000 shares. Swedbank invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 3,800 shares stake. Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Sivik Global Limited Liability reported 45,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Clearbridge Invests Limited holds 5.81M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.