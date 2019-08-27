Matthew 25 Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Increased by $913,000; Century Cmntys (CCS) Shareholder Gratia Capital Has Upped Holding

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 119,530 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $181.6. About 10.55 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to “find some interesting information about people.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Undiminished Ambitions; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Long History of Resolving Privacy Claims on the Cheap; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Speak as Washington Scrutiny Reignites; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal $FB; 19/04/2018 – British lawmakers to interview Cambridge academic Kogan over Facebook data; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL ROLL OUT DATA PROTECTION EXPERIENCE SIMILAR TO THAT IN EU FOR ALL USERS WORLDWIDE – STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Announces New Security Settings Amid Privacy Concerns; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA).

