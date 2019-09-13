Matthew 25 Management Stake In Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Was Raised; Cisco Systems Ord (CSCO) Holder Everence Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $481,140 as Share Price Declined

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Ord (CSCO) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 112,690 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, up from 103,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 7.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 522,776 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 259,300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 64,361 shares. Presima holds 125,600 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 120,538 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 15,208 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 33,932 shares. American Century Cos holds 1.71M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 252,209 are held by Panagora Asset Management. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 12,210 shares stake. M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Moreover, Legal And General Gp Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 800,031 shares. Lpl Financial Llc owns 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 35,542 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited holds 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 97,668 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 26,900 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $274.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.