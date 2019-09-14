Matthew 25 Management Raised Stake in Facebook (FB) by $579,000 as Share Value Rose; Windsor Capital Management Has Upped Its Firstenergy (FE) Stake by $622,734

Windsor Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 169.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc bought 14,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 2.17M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/05/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Secret Weapon in U.S. Bailout Is Ex-Perry Adviser; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Strikes Creditor Deal in Subsidiary Bankruptcies; 17/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC – COMPANY HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY, AN INDEPENDENT OIL AND GAS ADVISORY FIRM; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS EACH STATE REGULATOR TO ADDRESS TAX SAVINGS; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY AFFIRMED BY FITCH; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company File Voluntary Petitions for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES DEACTIVATION NOTICES FOR THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS; 30/05/2018 – GENEL ENERGY PLC GENL.L : GMP FIRST ENERGY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS 100% OF AD HOC CREDITORS IN FES AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions Issuer Default Rating to ‘D’

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 96,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.53 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 25/04/2018 – Facebook reported 185 million daily active users in North America, an increase from last quarter; 04/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data – letter; 11/05/2018 – Blockchain, the decentralized record-keeping system, could help tackle some of Facebook’s most bothersome problems, like identity verification or advertising sales; 19/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge Analytica”; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG WILL MEET WITH LEADERS OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT TO TALK ABOUT PRIVACY ISSUES — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 06/04/2018 – Long before the ‘Big Tech’ backlash, before politicians feared the power of tech leaders and before Facebook users questioned g; 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G LP reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Accredited Invsts invested in 0.15% or 3,990 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kings Point Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,771 shares. Assetmark owns 10,172 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And Tru has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,297 are held by Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 200 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc owns 48,840 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Brave Warrior Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 577,756 shares. Northeast Investment Management reported 3.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amarillo Fincl Bank reported 15,550 shares stake. Dsam Prtn (London) reported 83,864 shares. Qs Llc has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meridian Mgmt Com owns 17,786 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $274.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co. Lp by 35,000 shares to 890,000 shares, valued at $22.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80 million and $217.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond Etf (IBND) by 34,892 shares to 8,218 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 9,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,600 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).