Matthew 25 Management Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $2.35 Million; As Aes (AES) Share Price Declined, Holder Usa Financial Portformulas Cut Its Position by $2.18 Million

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 2.37 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $277.75. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 43,100 shares stake. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 3,301 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The Vermont-based Trust Comm Of Vermont has invested 1.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moors Cabot reported 8,452 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Archon Prns Limited holds 3.57% or 72,040 shares. Ent Financial owns 5,943 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 235,434 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv accumulated 1,368 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Monetta Fincl Service, Illinois-based fund reported 39,000 shares. Thornburg Mgmt Inc has invested 0.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Incline Glob Mngmt Limited Liability owns 36,700 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 5,416 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 619,721 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.05% or 1,720 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,500 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21M for 16.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.