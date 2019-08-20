Matthew 25 Management Lowered Holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by $527,085; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Veritable LP Decreased Its Stake by $305,976 as Stock Value Declined

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 35,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 896,326 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 5,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 52,486 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 57,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 7.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Trust stated it has 17,540 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Inc New York accumulated 55,570 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Palladium Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 318,838 shares. 98,555 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Trust. Meyer Handelman Company has invested 0.68% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Impala Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.5% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 167,502 shares. Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wms Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated owns 1.04M shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Arrow Fin stated it has 1,505 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 0.01% stake.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 238,808 shares to 239,108 shares, valued at $45.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.98% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 2.84 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0% or 110,912 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc reported 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Qs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Foundry Prtnrs Llc invested 0.63% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 256,075 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. 3,200 were accumulated by Quantbot Ltd Partnership. 42,948 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Regions Corporation reported 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc owns 20,273 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 729,837 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 54,639 shares stake. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 96,813 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,500 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.44M for 10.04 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.