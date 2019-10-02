Matthew 25 Management Lifted Range Resources (RRC) Position By $660,000; Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Sentiment Is 0.83

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stake by 12.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired 110,000 shares as Range Resources Corporation (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 985,000 shares with $6.88M value, up from 875,000 last quarter. Range Resources Corporation now has $863.48M valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.435. About 13.25 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC)

Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 15 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 18 decreased and sold their stock positions in Hudson Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 25.27 million shares, down from 25.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hudson Technologies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 924,702 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Company reported 1.09 million shares stake. Steadfast Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 2.26M shares stake. Salient Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 79,740 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 356,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Company accumulated 3.36 million shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 319,320 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 563 shares in its portfolio. Kopernik Glob Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13.35% stake. Art Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 23,127 shares. Key Group Incorporated (Cayman) holds 7.93M shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 12,200 shares. Sir Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 78,600 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Elm Ridge Management owns 1.61% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 286,158 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $6.95’s average target is 102.33% above currents $3.435 stock price. Range Resources had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, July 15 to “Hold”. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $3.75 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. Shares for $69,700 were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27. The insider Scucchi Mark bought 11,100 shares worth $100,344.

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 7.61% or $0.0548 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6652. About 410,239 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has declined 64.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 06/03/2018 Hudson Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $42.4 Million; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $250M; 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Management, Exits Hudson Technologies; 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.27 TO $0.30; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files to Sell up to $50M of Mixed Securities; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS 38c-Adj EPS 42c

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $28.35 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.