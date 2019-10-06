Matthew 25 Management Lifted Range Resources (RRC) Holding by $660,000; Stock Price Declined; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Increased Holding by $19.96 Million

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation (RRC) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 985,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88 million, up from 875,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Range Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 11.48M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 131.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 407,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 717,550 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.41M, up from 310,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 314,719 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Mariner East 1 pipeline shut down for upgrades at processing plant – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAExploration and Contango Oil & Gas among Energy/Materials gainers; Schnitzer Steel Industries and Gulfport Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Range Resources downgraded at Credit Suisse on debt worries – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stabilis Energy and Synthesis Energy Systems among Energy/Materials gainers; Contango Oil & Gas and Yuma Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Co reported 0.31% stake. 79,740 were reported by Salient Cap Advsr Llc. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt owns 924,725 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 42,308 are held by Amalgamated State Bank. Morgan Stanley has 302,951 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 0% or 110 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% or 764,213 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0% or 733,705 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 13,340 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.02% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Highlander Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1,250 shares. Legal And General Plc stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D. DORMAN MARGARET K bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $274.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 45,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,754 shares to 4,876 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 615,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.93M shares, and cut its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. $31,944 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was bought by Bairrington Phillip David.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aqua America Inc (WTR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Enbridge Charts a New Path Forward After Its Multibillion-Dollar Consolidation – Motley Fool” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “2 Reasons Why Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) is a Buy Right Now – Zacks.com” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These High-Yield Stocks Are Teaming Up to Capture Some of This $321 Billion Market Opportunity – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.02% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 158,080 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 7,501 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management invested in 0.33% or 484,419 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Miller Howard Invests New York stated it has 461,835 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 423 shares. Parkside Finance Financial Bank & Tru holds 12,335 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp has 47,917 shares. Creative Planning reported 5,968 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny stated it has 329,739 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Advisory accumulated 1.54 million shares.