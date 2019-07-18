Matthew 25 Management Increases Position in Customers Bancorp (CUBI); Laurion Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Value Declined

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 404,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 151,420 shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 29.57% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 96.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 50,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,109 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $8.41 during the last trading session, reaching $361.11. About 3.54 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advisors holds 0% or 77 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Com has 109,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 116,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,346 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). California State Teachers Retirement has 44,216 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv owns 0.01% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 3,165 shares. 40,029 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mngmt. Renaissance Techs Limited Com owns 280,420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 345,199 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.06% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 514,652 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $22.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Capital Inc reported 0.26% stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aldebaran Inc stated it has 3,548 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,753 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Management. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Engines Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv accumulated 15,797 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il holds 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,907 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Llc reported 0.81% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 53,864 shares. Advent Mgmt De accumulated 0.18% or 65,500 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,280 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 24,591 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (Call) (NYSE:FDX) by 237,500 shares to 265,600 shares, valued at $48.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 356,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.88 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.