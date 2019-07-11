Matthew 25 Management Increases Position in Cummins (CMI); Sandy Spring Bank Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.68. About 328,880 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 3,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,957 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03M, up from 125,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $139.23. About 2.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 423 shares worth $63,499. The insider Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 36,574 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Prns Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,201 shares. 4,317 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. Peloton Wealth Strategists, a Indiana-based fund reported 17,025 shares. Parametric Ltd Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Farmers Merchants Invs holds 3,802 shares. Tudor Et Al invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 84 shares. 200 were reported by Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 3,798 shares. Hartline Corporation holds 0.06% or 1,528 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.11% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mariner Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 17,369 shares.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $22.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 35,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co. Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma invested in 28.15M shares. 62,850 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Financial Bank. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 1.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parthenon Ltd Company has invested 4.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northrock Prns Llc has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kemper Master Retirement Tru stated it has 10,900 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Wespac Ltd Com accumulated 0.19% or 1,974 shares. Security Bank Of So Dak invested 2.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23.90 million shares. Forte Capital Ltd Adv has 1.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legacy Private Tru accumulated 35,904 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 39,837 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Dodge Cox has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,922 shares. Focused Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6.8% or 1.11 million shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,609 shares to 103,758 shares, valued at $13.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,946 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Int Term Corp (VCIT).