Matthew 25 Management Increases Holding in Cummins (CMI); Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Shareholder Scott & Selber Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $288.17. About 98,152 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 324,200 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,642 were accumulated by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 453,617 shares or 0.25% of the stock. First Manhattan Co reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Asset owns 2,729 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Advisory Networks has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tirschwell & Loewy holds 142,280 shares. Renaissance Lc accumulated 1.09 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Vanguard Gru owns 9.14M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 209,504 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.55% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Commerce Comml Bank has 2,542 shares. Rock Springs LP has 1.04% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 120,200 shares. Massachusetts Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,485 shares. 18 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA) by 9 shares to 50 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 35,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co. Lp.

