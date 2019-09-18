Matthew 25 Management Increased Range Resources (RRC) Position By $660,000; Element Capital Management Has Boosted Visa (V) Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stake by 12.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired 110,000 shares as Range Resources Corporation (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 985,000 shares with $6.88M value, up from 875,000 last quarter. Range Resources Corporation now has $1.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 5.93M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference

Element Capital Management Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 666.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 32,910 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 37,851 shares with $6.57 million value, up from 4,941 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $392.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $175.17. About 2.25M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 32,560 shares to 12,868 valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 256,592 shares and now owns 13,017 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $192.07’s average target is 9.65% above currents $175.17 stock price. Visa had 21 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 10. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. Jefferies maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Monday, March 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $175 target.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 was bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has invested 1.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aravt Ltd Company has 12.54% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 462,000 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gru Llc holds 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3,700 shares. Element Capital Ltd Com reported 37,851 shares. Bellecapital Int Limited invested in 34,069 shares. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.58% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.64% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 47,300 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.97% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Colony Gp Ltd stated it has 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sol Capital has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ims Capital Mngmt accumulated 7,982 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Regions Finance accumulated 357,143 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 106,853 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd accumulated 1.98% or 62,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Llc has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Metropolitan Life Communications Ny holds 59,655 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp invested in 0% or 19,223 shares. Jefferies Group Limited holds 0% or 2,500 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ameritas Partners reported 61,180 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 1,238 shares. 7.93 million were accumulated by Key Grp Inc Holding (Cayman) Limited. Utah Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Whittier Trust has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atria Lc owns 1 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 113,496 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $7.15’s average target is 40.75% above currents $5.08 stock price. Range Resources had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Jefferies.