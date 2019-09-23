Matthew 25 Management Holding in Cummins (CMI) Has Lowered by $3.33 Million; Bluestein R H & Company Boosted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 60.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.63 million shares traded or 173.48% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 2,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 147,566 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.19M, up from 145,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.93 million shares traded or 94.49% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89M for 10.52 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 11,500 shares to 8,675 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 4,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,884 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).