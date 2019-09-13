Matthew 25 Management Holding in Cummins (CMI) Has Cut by $3.33 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Orleans Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 60.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 268,102 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,590 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 12,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $113.28. About 483,700 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $132.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH) by 1,707 shares to 9,660 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,120 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,648 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com holds 0.13% or 50,861 shares in its portfolio. L And S Advsrs has 1.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 1832 Asset Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 2,200 are owned by Qci Asset Mngmt. Amer Century Companies has 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 60 shares. 37,065 were accumulated by Hartford Financial Mgmt. Optimum Investment Advsr owns 750 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mengis Cap Mgmt has 10,492 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 870,965 shares. 1,110 are held by Exane Derivatives. B Riley Wealth invested in 4,616 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Heartland Consultants accumulated 3,373 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.91M for 10.80 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.