Matthew 25 Management Has Upped Its Cummins (CMI) Stake by $314,000; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $2.05 Million

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 14,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 342,846 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93 million, up from 328,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 93,925 shares to 786,311 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Vipers (VTI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verus Prns holds 4,337 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd reported 265,000 shares. Scholtz Co Limited Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,670 shares. The California-based Whittier has invested 1.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Allstate Corporation holds 0.78% or 207,246 shares. 3.77 million were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.76M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 589,837 shares stake. Symphony Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Lc has invested 2.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 70,984 are owned by Griffin Asset Mgmt. Van Eck Associate reported 66,944 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Llc has 4.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 440,932 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc accumulated 1,272 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 29,426 shares.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co. Lp.