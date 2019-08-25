Matthew 25 Management Has Upped Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Position; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Williams Jones & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $679,084 as Share Price Rose

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 4,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 106,579 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, down from 110,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.34 million shares traded or 88.50% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 404,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 139,129 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA) by 9 shares to 50 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 35,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,571 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) or 107,265 shares. 210,968 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Barclays Public Lc owns 55,821 shares. 54,900 are owned by Swiss Natl Bank. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 22,965 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Tiaa Cref Ltd reported 177,083 shares stake. Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De has invested 0.05% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Invesco Ltd holds 145,895 shares. Zpr Investment reported 19,812 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.