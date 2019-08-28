Matthew 25 Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by $527,085; Community Finl Md (TCFC) Stock Value Rose While Seidman Lawrence B Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.71 Million

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 35,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 311,890 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 76 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

More notable recent The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Community Financial Corporation Announces Leadership Transition Plan Ahead of Executive Retirements – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Mr. Michael L. Middleton, Chairman of the Board, Inducted Into Maryland Business Hall of Fame – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Community Bank of the Chesapeake Promotes Benjamin Hall to Senior Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate The Community Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TCFC) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares to 390,781 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Finl Inc by 52,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $3,030 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 61,858 shares. Renaissance Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 105 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1,468 shares. Citigroup holds 1,197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 6,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 472 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 0% or 2,375 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Vanguard owns 215,579 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 1,409 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 317 shares or 0% of the stock.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,500 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.45M for 9.77 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Results And Narrows 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) CEO Jerry Sweeney on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2019.