Matthew 25 Management Has Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $2.35 Million as Stock Price Rose; Kdi Capital Partners Has Increased Its Pool (POOL) Position by $563,996

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 40,271 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 36,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $193.28. About 172,218 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.42M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 2.43M shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & accumulated 2,688 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 2,127 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt LP holds 4.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 189,246 shares. Shell Asset holds 150,821 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 640 shares. Blackhill Capital holds 0.81% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs reported 3.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ami Asset Management Corporation stated it has 197,512 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Limited Co has 129,018 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.38% stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 128,778 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr holds 15,948 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has 1.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp by 7,883 shares to 57,559 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,679 shares to 58,023 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,715 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.