Matthew 25 Management Has Trimmed Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stake by $527,085 as Stock Value Declined; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position Boosted by Scopus Asset Management Lp

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 35,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 872,283 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 151.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 281,935 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.00 million, up from 111,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 599,971 shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.43M for 10.27 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com reported 890,168 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 463,414 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability accumulated 325 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 23,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap accumulated 76,445 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). First Mercantile Tru has 0.05% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 12,160 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc accumulated 0% or 11,037 shares. 20,273 were accumulated by Pnc Ser Group Inc Inc. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Alabama-based fund reported 565,845 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 90,948 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 2.87 million shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.00 million activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 15,000 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON).