Matthew 25 Management Has Raised Its Cummins (CMI) Stake; Verizon Comms (VZ) Shareholder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Boosted Holding

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company's stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $153.72. About 1.08 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership owns 1.87M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. California-based Alethea Capital Management Lc has invested 0.39% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc reported 1.14M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Insurance accumulated 606,400 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 12,304 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 1,372 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt accumulated 43,658 shares. Ancora Advsrs Llc invested in 1,775 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). British Columbia Inv holds 0.09% or 72,184 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Rech accumulated 61,656 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) accumulated 5,070 shares. Weybosset Research Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.72% or 40,027 shares. Andra Ap owns 39,500 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 35,139 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $22.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha" published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Cummins makes offer for VW's large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha" on July 19, 2019.