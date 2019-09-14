Matthew 25 Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Stake by $579,000; Market Valuation Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Value Rose, Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Cut Holding

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 69,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 402,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, down from 471,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 6.26 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 96,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.53 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – Cheddar: SCOOP: Facebook is exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency to facilitate digital payments for its two bill…; 01/05/2018 – $SNAP’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 last quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica data allegations are concerning – UK PM May spokesman; 11/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: McKinley Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Illegal Opioid Sales on Website; 19/03/2018 – Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data; 17/03/2018 – Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse; 23/03/2018 – The outrage over Facebook data leak is sending regulators ‘a dangerous message’; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 05/04/2018 – Nordea’s Beslik Says Facebook a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risk (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zweig reported 108,764 shares stake. Next Century Growth Ltd has invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 107.13M shares or 2.9% of the stock. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New York-based Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 7,084 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 18,215 shares. Matarin Capital Management holds 17,630 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,376 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1.3% or 153,760 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Communications reported 4,110 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,600 shares. Piedmont accumulated 2.48% or 319,990 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 2.23 million shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. The New York-based 3G Capital Prns LP has invested 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $274.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 160,500 shares to 229,347 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

