Matthew 25 Management Has Lowered Polaris Industries (PII) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Lowered Position

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.53. About 495,548 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buy Mastercard Stock as It Expands Its Reach – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Dividend Investing Works for All Ages – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Polaris Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Black Girls Ride Proves the Future of Motorsports is Female with NOLA Takeover – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 144,000 shares to 404,000 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).