Matthew 25 Management Has Lifted Range Resources (RRC) Position by $660,000; Moors & Cabot Has Lifted Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $7.79 Million

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation (RRC) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 985,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88 million, up from 875,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Range Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 10.93 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9365.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 37,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $229.79. About 4.03 million shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 was bought by GRAY STEVEN D. $69,700 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $274.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 45,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 86,650 shares to 85,798 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 16,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,191 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

