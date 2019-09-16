Matthew 25 Management Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Position; Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Sentiment Is 1.24

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 68 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 55 decreased and sold their equity positions in Texas Pacific Land Trust. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.15 million shares, up from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Texas Pacific Land Trust in top ten holdings increased from 12 to 13 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 53 Increased: 37 New Position: 31.

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased Facebook Inc. (FB) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired 3,000 shares as Facebook Inc. (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 96,000 shares with $18.53M value, up from 93,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc. now has $531.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $186.42. About 4.99M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-KOGAN VIOLATED PLATFORM POLICIES BY PASSING DATA FROM AN APP THAT WAS USING FACEBOOK LOGIN TO SCL/CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 15/03/2018 – ABC Financial and TAG Digital Marketing Announce Vendor Relationship; 14/04/2018 – Facebook board member Reed Hastings says companies like Facebook are trying to ‘grow up quickly’; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. – FB; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SAYS HIGH COURT JUDGE HAS ADJOURNED APPLICATION FOR A WARRANT RELATING TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNTIL FRIDAY; 16/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE MINISTER CALLS FOR `SMART’ REGULATION FACEBOOK: SZ; 05/04/2018 – Manager of $200 billion pension fund deletes Facebook account, citing ‘offensive’ management; 20/03/2018 – Chief executive at centre of Facebook furore; 28/03/2018 – Facebook rolls out its first changes since Mark Zuckerberg promised to ‘do better’; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Is Said Expected to Appear Before House Committee

Mad River Investors holds 39.38% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust for 57,120 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc. owns 20,957 shares or 14.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne has 12.12% invested in the company for 45,831 shares. The New York-based Lagoda Investment Management L.P. has invested 8.92% in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 77,500 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 108 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.97 million activity.

The stock increased 6.78% or $44.64 during the last trading session, reaching $703.3. About 17,517 shares traded or 29.65% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas, the United States. The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. It manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust. It has a 18.01 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the sale of land, gas and oil royalties, and grazing leases of the land.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wins Finance Holdings leads financial gainers, FlexShopper and ATIF Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Buying Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) For Its 0.8% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About Texas Pacific Land Trust’s (NYSE:TPL) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Holistic Look At Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, LULU, KO – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER had sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05M on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Inv owns 1.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,202 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 1.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement System holds 1.9% or 111,886 shares in its portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 18,823 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsr holds 28,034 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grimes & Incorporated owns 3,834 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Leonard Green & Partners LP holds 60,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 337,016 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 98,037 shares. Personal Advsr Corporation owns 279,782 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg holds 0.09% or 8,545 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Par Cap Management Inc invested in 357,800 shares.