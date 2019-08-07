Matthew 25 Management Has Increased Its Cummins (CMI) Stake by $314,000; Boys Arnold & Co Has Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $8.91 Million

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $151.01. About 437,605 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.38. About 718,081 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA) by 9 shares to 50 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,901 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP invested in 25,983 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Comm stated it has 0.6% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). James Investment Rech holds 4,365 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability reported 21,860 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 1.02M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Communication Of Vermont reported 2,918 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd reported 6,250 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.09% or 272,810 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 1,775 shares. 20,751 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Counsel. Bailard owns 18,080 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Eqis Inc has 0.12% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 9,607 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Co Llp has 0.34% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,232 shares. Altfest L J Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pure Advsr has 3,978 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management reported 11,958 shares. 9,459 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Spinnaker holds 53,925 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Liberty Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 24,336 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Ftb Inc reported 15,018 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc owns 1,074 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,153 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 7,279 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 20,495 shares. Hallmark Cap has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hudson Valley Inv Adv stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Welch Group Ltd Liability Com has 2.95% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.