Matthew 25 Management Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $913,000 as Stock Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding Maintained by Manchester Capital Management Llc

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Rometty’s comments come as Facebook continued to face fallout from its data scandal; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 10/04/2018 – Philippines’ leader did not buy data to win election – spokesman; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Cam…; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Admits Up to 87M People Affected by Cambridge Analytica (Video); 22/03/2018 – Facebook, the World’s Dumbest Smart Company: Fully Charged; 25/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook takes out newspaper ads to beg for forgiveness; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK ROLLING OUT BACKGROUND INFO FEATURE FOR NEWSFEED IN US; 08/03/2018 – Artifical Intelligence (AI) Influence on Internet of Things (IoT) and Mesh Technology Transforming Tech Industry

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,167 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 16,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 4.88 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 811 shares to 4,933 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 3,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,643 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc has 43,083 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 99,378 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 88,026 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Liability owns 26,400 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur has 3.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diamond Hill Cap reported 2.42 million shares. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.78 million shares. British Columbia Investment Management stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stellar Management Lc reported 32,725 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Kepos Capital LP reported 66,030 shares. Bainco reported 1.18% stake. First Hawaiian Bank reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hightower Svcs Lta reported 185,603 shares stake.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity.

