Matthew 25 Management Decreased Position in Polaris Industries (PII) by $455,000 as Shares Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Jolley Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threatens Former Ally Qualcomm

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.61 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.99. About 578,865 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

