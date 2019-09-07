Matthew 25 Management Cut Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $2.84 Million; Atwood & Palmer Position in Encana (ECA) Cut by $2.38 Million

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.08M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Capital owns 46,411 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kcm Limited Liability Corp has 3.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Numerixs Invest accumulated 0.36% or 14,448 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc has invested 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Pure Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baltimore has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc owns 3,443 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 116,445 shares. Guyasuta Advisors reported 21,600 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability reported 56,805 shares stake. 104,321 were accumulated by Beach Investment Counsel Pa. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 88,122 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 7.77% or 48,089 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,621 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 15,000 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Agric Mtg Corp by 7,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $215.31M for 7.08 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

