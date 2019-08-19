Matthew 25 Management Continues to Hold Holding in Facebook (FB); Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding Raised by Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook whistleblower oversaw project with Trudeau Liberals in 2016; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 04/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts after Facebook data scandal; 26/03/2018 – “Rocked to the core of its business model, Facebook has no choice but to take away Shopify’s punchbowl,” Left wrote in a note; 20/03/2018 – Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission probe; 21/03/2018 – Facebook investors demand answers over data scandal; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY CALLS FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES A `SCANDAL’; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA RELEASES TIMELINE OF EVENTS WITH CONTRACTUAL AND LEGAL AGREEMENTS AS MADE IN THE NAME OF ITS ASSOCIATED ENTITY, SCL ELECTIONS; 16/05/2018 – ISS recommends votes against Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, 4 other directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon And Assoc holds 33,270 shares. 36,261 are owned by Arrow Corporation. Oak Ridge Investments Limited owns 75,495 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Corvex Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Condor Capital has 26,962 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc owns 17,178 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 16,657 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt has 5,900 shares. New York-based Senator Inv Group LP has invested 3.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4.24 million were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Halsey Ct stated it has 89,187 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Fundsmith Llp accumulated 6.37M shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 8,213 shares. Cleararc holds 1.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 57,895 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated stated it has 2,606 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $22.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 35,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock After Q2 Earnings Despite Antitrust Concerns? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.