Mattel (Put) (MAT) Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Incyte (Call) (INCY) Holder Hap Trading Trimmed Stake by $314,700 as Share Value Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 4.08M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan Toy; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – NOMINATION OF GEORGIADIS AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING IS WITHDRAWN, NO NOMINEE FOR ELECTION WILL BE NAMED IN PLACE OF GEORGIADIS; 19/04/2018 – Mattel names former Maker Studios executive as CEO after Georgiadis quits; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELA; 16/04/2018 – Mattel Inc expected to post a loss of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Will Likely Experience Incremental Decline in Revenue From One of Its Largest Retail Partners; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Margo Georgiadis to step down. Ynon Kreiz will replace her; 18/05/2018 – Bratz Boss Makes Play to Run Mattel, Is Told to Take His Toys and Go Home

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (Call) (INCY) by 92.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 314,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 340,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 651,441 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – FDA panel votes against approving higher dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – PHASE 2 ARM OF STUDY TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER AMENDMENT TO EXISTING COLLABORATION, IN WHICH IMMUNOVACCINE & INCYTE ARE CO-FUNDING TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 0.05% or 30,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com, a Japan-based fund reported 22,552 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 40,000 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Hanson Doremus Management, Vermont-based fund reported 39,073 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 238,384 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc accumulated 17,882 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 782,398 shares stake. Ckw Fincl Gp holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,086 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantres Asset Management Limited holds 44,800 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 18,200 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0% or 50,273 shares in its portfolio. 28.06M are held by Blackrock Inc.

