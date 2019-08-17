Mattel (Put) (MAT) Market Value Rose While Walleye Trading Raised Its Stake; As Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Market Value Declined, Holder Longwood Capital Partners Has Cut Holding

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 34,156 shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 198.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 75,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 25,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 3.43M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 26/04/2018 – MATTEL SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN LOW 40% RANGE; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 10/05/2018 – MATTEL CUT TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL EXECUTIVES’ PAY REJECTED AT AGM IN ADVISORY VOTE; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis exits for top job at Ancestry.com; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 12/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 12 / 2018 – Mattel, Inc. – New York City Region; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:OXY) by 50,000 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 4,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (Put) (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Lc invested in 5.18M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Fairpointe Capital Limited reported 3.49% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 50,363 shares. Edgepoint Grp Inc Inc owns 26.38 million shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt reported 2.15M shares. Bollard Grp Lc stated it has 4,311 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1,415 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 19,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 23,955 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Johnson Group Inc stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alyeska Inv Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd reported 0.01% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 14,377 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. $279,000 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J. 30,000 shares were bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J, worth $418,800. 8,000 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares with value of $107,968 were bought by Lynch Roger.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 42,000 shares to 760,500 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

