Mattel (Put) (MAT) Holder Silverback Asset Management Increased Position; As Northern Tr (NTRS) Valuation Rose, Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 8,975 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 78,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.12. About 265,352 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500.

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company's stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 962,404 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 99,460 shares to 17,936 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 157,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,714 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. Kreiz Ynon also bought $1.00 million worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Thursday, February 21. On Friday, February 22 EUTENEUER JOSEPH J bought $279,000 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 20,000 shares. Shares for $107,968 were bought by Lynch Roger on Tuesday, February 19. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $418,800 was bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.