Mattel (MAT) Valuation Rose While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lifted Holding by $20.90 Million; Contrarian Capital Management Increases Holding in Gerdau S A (GGB)

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 950% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 1.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.54M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 392,621 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan Toy; 18/05/2018 – MGA Chief Sought to Run Combined Firm; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mattel’s New Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 4th Update; 20/03/2018 – Dozens of toy suppliers object to Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation plan; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis quits for top job at Ancestry.com; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT LEAD DIRECTOR; 18/05/2018 – MGA Entertainment Chief Proposed Merger With Mattel; 18/05/2018 – Hot Wheels® Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT MARGARET GEORGIADIS WILL NOT ATTEND 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, WILL NOT EXERCISE HER AUTHORITY AS PROXY HOLDER AT MEETING

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.0188 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1612. About 1.39M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 84,443 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 29,528 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 4.91 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 571,743 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0% or 48,000 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP owns 97,016 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 521,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Lc reported 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 454 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Swiss Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 630,000 shares.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mattel Enters Oversold Territory (MAT) – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: AMAT, MAT – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel (MAT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Mattel (MAT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE).

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 38,495 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $41.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 121,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.86M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

More recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gerdau S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gerdau cuts 2019 investment plan amid weak demand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.