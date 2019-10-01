Mattel (MAT) Shareholder Tyvor Capital Upped Stake by $1.49 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Raised Holding

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 253,661 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Lower Mattel Sales, Higher Write Offs; 12/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 12 / 2018 – Mattel, Inc. – New York City Region; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan(R) toy; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Says Suing Mattel in California in Connection With Mattel’s Sale and Marketing of Its Mecard Branded Toys; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN 34.1%; EST. 37%; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Bonds To B1; Affirms Other Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN LOW 40% RANGE

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 9,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,903 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 35,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $130.69. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ark Etf Tr (ARKW) by 30,842 shares to 14,788 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 18,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,744 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hwg Holdg LP invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlanta Cap Communication L L C reported 247,138 shares. Summit Financial Strategies holds 0.14% or 2,074 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Citizens Bancorporation And Com has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,318 shares. Patten Group Inc Incorporated reported 19,602 shares stake. Lederer Assoc Counsel Ca owns 19,030 shares. 53,982 are held by Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated. Hendley holds 4.41% or 67,423 shares. 4,734 were reported by Horan Mngmt. Boston Family Office Ltd Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,025 shares. Amer Inv has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,130 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management reported 63,562 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Field Main Bank & Trust reported 2.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 35,406 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.09% or 2.10M shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Peoples Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 3,983 shares. Synovus invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.06% or 52,248 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.45M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & invested in 13,118 shares. Ariel Invests Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 13.70 million shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Sandy Spring State Bank accumulated 1,000 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 50,928 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 19,670 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 1.52 million shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 206,863 shares to 13,320 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 733,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,220 shares, and cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

