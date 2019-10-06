Mattel (MAT) Shareholder Blair William & Company Lowered Its Stake; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake Has Raised by Soroban Capital Partners Lp

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 90.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 151,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 16,379 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184,000, down from 167,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 1.45 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL NOMINATES BRADLEY, LAURSEN, RIOS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ IS FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF MAKER STUDIOS INC; 10/05/2018 – MATTEL CUT TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Bonds To B1; Affirms Other Ratings; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Expects Mattel Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over Next 12 to 18 Months; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO GEORGIADIS IS SAID IN TALKS TO LEAVE: WJS; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss $311.3M; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Claims Mattel’s Mecard Toys Infringe on at Least Two of Spin Master’s Patents; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 384.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 3.85M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.85 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $679.86M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 1.91 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q Rev $935M-$945M; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $136; 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 57,076 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $47.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $30.53 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Llp accumulated 35,614 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 454 shares. Citigroup reported 1.12M shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 2.10 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs stated it has 220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Limited Com owns 139,384 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 13 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 868,407 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Hanson Mcclain has 277 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 52,248 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Federated Pa accumulated 87,478 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability owns 162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 1.70 million shares.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 550,585 shares to 5.33 million shares, valued at $694.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 5,988 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Eqis Capital Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 3,446 shares. Savant Limited Liability Co has 1.68% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 84,908 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Nuwave Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 218 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 1,754 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 13,900 shares. Prudential reported 259,088 shares stake. Colorado-based Marsico Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.93% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.07% or 915 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 11,885 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 50,605 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 9,820 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

