Mattel (MAT) Shareholder American International Group Lifted Stake; Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Shareholder Karpus Management Upped Holding by $1.59 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 407.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 543,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 676,797 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, up from 133,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 226,056 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s Incoming Chairman to Take Reins as Georgiadis Departs; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mattel’s New Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis to step down, names Ynon Kreiz as CEO; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 18/05/2018 – Bratz Boss Makes Play to Run Mattel, Is Told to Take His Toys and Go Home; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis Joined Toy Maker From Google Last Year; 14/05/2018 – Childhood love, adult outrage drive Barbie jewelry artist

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82 million, up from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 212 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10,262 shares to 312,721 shares, valued at $76.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 321,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.09M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Company holds 1,848 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 309,361 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 48,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 277 shares in its portfolio. Next Gru, a Texas-based fund reported 364 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Exane Derivatives stated it has 27,400 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 450 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 26 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 0% or 600 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Llc holds 5,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 176,337 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Com. Synovus Financial Corp reported 1,970 shares. Ckw Group reported 1,700 shares. Regions Financial reported 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 72% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mattel pulls planned bond sale; shares plunge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mattel: The Odds Favor A Long Position – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mattel Stock Dropped 6% – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Mattel Inc Stock Fell Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shaker Svcs Ltd Liability has 96,598 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 34,118 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 33,196 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability holds 1,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.28% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,971 shares stake. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0.02% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 25,875 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 12,048 shares. Us Fincl Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Next Fin Group reported 0% stake. Mariner Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 3.92 million shares stake. 78,189 are held by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors. 17,777 were reported by Landscape Management Lc.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Cda Etf (EWC) by 13,833 shares to 575,150 shares, valued at $16.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Premier Muni Inc (FMN) by 37,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,504 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Small Cp Etf (VB).

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TechnipFMC Bets On Higher Inbound Orders And Offshore Projects – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SemGroup and KKR Form Canadian Joint Venture and Acquire Meritage Midstream ULC – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hi-Crush Prudently Suspends Dividend, Sees Brighter Future Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “EQT Corp (EQT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Stocks Under $10 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.