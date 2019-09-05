Mattel (MAT) Share Value Rose While Parnassus Investments Has Decreased Its Position; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Raised Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Position

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 555,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 20.93M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.09 million, down from 21.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 4.54 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel’s Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over the Next 12-18 Mos; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names Ynon Kreiz As Chief Executive Officer, Effective April 26, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Hot Wheels® Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 16/03/2018 – S&P PLACED MATTEL INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 26/04/2018 – Mattel’s Best Barbie Growth on Record Dulls Toys `R’ Us Impact; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mattel’s New Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Appoints Ynon Kreiz CEO, Replacing Margo Georgiadis — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Bond Transaction Improves Liquidity

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 334,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 4.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.11 million, up from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 6.84 million shares traded or 174.65% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 124,922 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $553.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $31.10M for 27.06 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,025 shares to 24,925 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 19,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,023 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).