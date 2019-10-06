Mattel (MAT) Share Price Rose While New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Increased Its Holding; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Upped Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $22.00 Million

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 107.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 30,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $669,000, up from 28,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 1.45M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 18/05/2018 – MGA Chief Sought to Run Combined Firm; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IN TALKS TO LEAVE THE COMPANY- WSJ, CITING; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL NOMINATES BRADLEY, LAURSEN, RIOS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL: NO BORROWINGS FROM ASSET-BACKED LENDING FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Bond Transaction Improves Liquidity; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates R. Todd Bradley, Soren T. Laursen and Rosa Rios to Board; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY NAMES MARGO GEORGIADIS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mattel’s New Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; Outlook Negative

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.84 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 15.80 million shares traded or 78.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 418,764 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 353,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pentwater Cap Management LP invested 1.13% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Creative Planning accumulated 24,659 shares or 0% of the stock. 106,845 are held by Sei Invs Company. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 866,222 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 99,620 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Legal General Plc reported 0.04% stake. York Mgmt Advsrs Lc stated it has 3.61 million shares. 146,295 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. 184,475 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0% or 204 shares. Captrust Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,826 shares. Gru One Trading LP stated it has 780,607 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 184 shares.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 2.75 million shares to 23.41M shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00M shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (Put) (NYSE:SNA).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E may cut power to 124K customers – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “21 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PG&E Will Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of Butte, Plumas and Yuba Counties on Saturday – Business Wire” published on October 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E +11.5% amid gas-line settlement, court action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,200 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,566 shares, and cut its stake in Merck Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Company holds 0.02% or 431,661 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.02% or 631,746 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm reported 0% stake. Raymond James And holds 21,136 shares. Moors And Cabot invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Stephens Ar holds 44,115 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 64,438 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 20,250 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 521,389 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Charles Schwab Inv holds 2.48 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 40 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc. 21.02M were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).