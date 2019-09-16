Mattel (MAT) Position Lifted by Tyvor Capital Llc; As Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Shares Declined, Clearline Capital LP Cut Its Position by $408,585

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 27,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 151,841 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 179,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 534,228 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 3.74 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELA; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Expects Mattel Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over Next 12 to 18 Months; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Kreiz Will Also Become Chairman; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 10/05/2018 – MATTEL CUT TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – MATTEL TOLD MGA IN LETTER NOT INTERESTED IN FURTHER DISCUSSIONS; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates R. Todd Bradley, Soren T. Laursen and Rosa Rios to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,494 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 1.24 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 61,679 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 1.93M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 759,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 3,153 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% or 1,532 shares in its portfolio. Knott David M has invested 0.65% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). C Ww Gp Holding A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 858,082 shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Millennium Management Ltd reported 914,176 shares stake. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 321 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 17,787 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, up 45.21% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Piper boosts Stemline target to 260% upside – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Will Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stemline Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Party City Holdco Inc by 236,955 shares to 604,607 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 80,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 57,888 shares to 7,629 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 158,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,159 shares, and cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 95,950 shares. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada Inc reported 3,441 shares. Research holds 0.11% or 32.13 million shares in its portfolio. Tyvor Cap Ltd Llc holds 235,870 shares or 4.5% of its portfolio. Whittier holds 0% or 1,606 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 449,298 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 6.45 million shares stake. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 51,631 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 174,749 shares. State Street Corp holds 9.67M shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 0.01% or 44,115 shares. Clearbridge Llc stated it has 1,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 84 shares in its portfolio.